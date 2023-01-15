Resurfacing work to begin on High St, Dannevirke

Waka Kotahi is continuing its summer roadworks programme in the Tararua District. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A section of Dannevirke’s High Street will be closed at night while asphalt resurfacing is carried out.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency maintenance and operations manager Rob Service said work was due to begin on January 19 and would be undertaken each night between 7pm and 6am, excluding Saturdays.

He said while the work was being done, State Highway 2 would be closed between Rawhiti Street and Swinburn Street.

High Street traffic will be detoured at night while the resurfacing work is done. Photo / Leanne Warr

Northbound traffic would detour via Rawhiti Street, Queen Street and on to Ruahine Street, while southbound traffic would be detoured via Swinburn Street, Waterloo Street, Miller Street and Denmark Street.

“Footpaths on State Highway 2 High Street in Dannevirke will remain open for pedestrian access to businesses during the road closures, and people will be able to park on side streets.”

Access to local properties would be available throughout the works if needed.

The work was expected to be completed by February 14, but was also dependent on weather.

The resurfacing was part of Waka Kotahi’s summer maintenance season and good progress had been made, Service said.

More than 20 sections of State Highway 2 in the Tararua district received a new layer of seal throughout November and December.

“We’ve completed our reseal programme for the road, as well as two full rebuilds of sections of road on SH2 in Papatawa, north of Woodville, and near Edgeley Road, south of Norsewood.”

One section of the highway north of Norsewood was scheduled to start this month, but was postponed due to the weather and is set to be completed later in the season.