Hawke's Bay police urge people to stay inside as they search for person of interest.

Residents in Whakatu in the Hastings District are being asked to stay inside while Hawke’s Bay Police look for a person of interest.

There is a visible police presence in the area 8 kilometres north-east of the centre of Hastings and cordons are in place, including on part of State Highway 51.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Martin James asked that members of the public avoid Whakatu.

“Anyone in Whakatu - stay inside while police, including dog units, look for the individual.”

