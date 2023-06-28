Rescue helicopter airlifts people out of rough seas off Napier coast

A rescue helicopter at the scene of a rescue off the Napier coast. Photo / Doug Laing

A rescue helicopter has winched two people out of the water after one got in trouble off the Napier coast, bringing them back to medics waiting onshore.

A spokesperson for police said they were on the scene on Marine Parade beach at 2.30pm.

Two other people, believed to be emergency services personnel or lifesavers, remained in the water for a short time after the first rescue, until one was removed by the same chopper and brought to shore.

Another appeared to have been brought aboard an arriving boat.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified at 2.23pm and sent one ambulance. Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

A reporter at the scene said at 2.40pm there appeared to be three people in the water, about 100 metres north of the Viewing Platform.

At least one appeared to be trying to keep a person afloat, he said.

The Marine Parade beach is notorious for heavy waves and a vicious undercurrent and over summer lifeguards announced they would no longer patrol it due to the inherent dangers, and the desire to encourage people to swim around the coast in Ahuriri instead.

The Viewing Platform is currently closed with a sign on it saying it is because of rough seas.

