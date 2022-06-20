Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Reluctant landowners bring Haumoana seawall plan to a halt

3 minutes to read
Walking on Water chairman Keith Newman said his organisation would contribute to the costs of the proposed Westlock wall at Haumoana to ensure it went ahead. Photo / NZME

Walking on Water chairman Keith Newman said his organisation would contribute to the costs of the proposed Westlock wall at Haumoana to ensure it went ahead. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

A proposed seawall to combat coastal erosion in Haumoana will likely be halted due to two affected residents not being in favour of a targeted rate.

Hastings District Council has been working with 18 residents

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.