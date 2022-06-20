Reluctant landowners bring Haumoana seawall plan to a halt

Walking on Water chairman Keith Newman said his organisation would contribute to the costs of the proposed Westlock wall at Haumoana to ensure it went ahead. Photo / NZME

A proposed seawall to combat coastal erosion in Haumoana will likely be halted due to two affected residents not being in favour of a targeted rate.

Hastings District Council has been working with 18 residents living on the seaward side of Clifton Rd, known as "the H18", to find solutions to address the impact of coastal erosion on their properties.

The council identified a preferred solution referred to as the Westlock Wall, a seawall over 300 metres in length.

A council report reveals that stage one, which includes investigation, design and consenting, was expected to cost $460,000 and stage two, which is construction, was indicated to cost another $3.45 million.

Council officers assessed that the 18 residents should cover 85 per cent of the costs through targeted rates over a period of potentially up to 20 years altogether, while the council covers the other 15 per cent.

In responses from residents, 16 were in favour of the proposed solution and targeted rate while two were not in favour of the targeted rate.

Council officers have recommended that the council continues to work with H18 residents to get full support for a preferred solution to protect that section of coast.

They also recommended that the council does not move forward with establishing a rating scheme for the H18 Seawall Protection project in the 2022 / 23 financial year.

18 Haumoana residents would have paid 85 per cent of a nearly $4 million dollar seawall through targeted rates with a Hastings District council proposal to protect from coastal erosion. Photo / NZME

Keith Newman, chairman of the Cape Coast-based organisation searching for coastal erosion solutions Walking on Water, said he thought it was too early to decide to put the project on hold.

"One of the homeowners has agreed to cover the costs of one of those people who can't afford it, so there is one outstanding person."

He said WOW has also offered to contribute up to $20,000 to the public costs for the council to ensure the planning stage of the seawall goes ahead and has suggested that HDC increases its public good contribution to the seawall cost from 15 per cent of the cost.

"This Westlock Wall being proposed for the H18 is actually a public good.

"We've been waiting for over 40 years for something to happen at that corner. The Cape View corner revetment wall is fantastic, this really needs to be the next stage to protect the road and infrastructure as well as private interests."

He said residents were taking a big risk as they would have to invest about $20,000 each for stage one for the consenting process and planning of the seawall, with no guarantees that it gets built.