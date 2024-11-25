Korrin Barrett lost her hands and legs after sepsis. Photo / Jodie Shanks

Resilience expert Korrin Barrett will be guest speaker at a suicide prevention auction on Friday.

The Atrium at Tribune on Hastings’ Queen street will host the event, which has been organised by the Reid O’Leary Charitable Trust.

Barrett, a Kiwi quadruple amputee and motivational speaker, faced her greatest challenge in 2012, yet from that trauma she realised she was built with a resilience she never knew she had.

She spent 233 days in hospital and countless more hours in rehab, but decided not to accept that losing her limbs meant giving up her busy, active lifestyle.

She’s endured her fair share of loss, not only physically, but with the loss of her brother who took his own life in 2014.