Iconic Hastings Blossom Parade, Blossom Queen float number 2 in Hastings Blossom Parade, September 5, 1964. Photo / Knowledge Bank / Creative Creative Commons

Hastings’ iconic Blossom Parade is back and organisers want it to be better than ever.

Registrations for the parade are now open and Arts Inc. Heretaunga is calling all businesses, clubs and community groups, to sign up and become a part of the parade.

With more than 20,000 spectators predicted, the art gallery has said it’s the perfect chance to celebrate “our Hastings and showcase your organisation for free”, as part of a long-standing Heretaunga Hastings celebration.

Organised by Arts Inc. Heretaunga in conjunction with Hastings District Council as part of the wider Hastings Blossom Festival, the theme for this year’s parade on September 23 at 1pm is Our Hastings, which pays tribute to the 150th commemoration of the township.

Historic Hastings Blossom Parade, Baldwin and Swanwick float in Hastings Blossom Parade, September 15, 1956. Photo / Knowledge Bank / Creative Creative Commons

Lyn Mackie of Arts Inc. Heretaunga, who is in her 25th year of organising the parade, says the possibilities are endless with the theme of Our Hastings.

“With the floats, people can celebrate their culture, community, or history within the district. Floats can also represent a special landmark, area, and building or bring back cherished memories and stories from Hastings to life,” she said

With a large number of spectators expected, entering the parade is a chance to put your business or community group front and centre.

“Being part of this iconic event that brings joy to the community year after year will leave a lasting impression,” Mackie says.

Arts Inc. Heretaunga believes that after the challenging start to the year, the joy and inspiration of the Blossom Parade are exactly what Hastings needs.

Mackie wants to see people “come together to make this the biggest and best parade yet”.

For more details and to register for the 2023 Hastings Blossom Parade, please contact Lyn Mackie by email at lyn@artsinc.co.nz, or visit www.hastingsblossomfest.co.nz.