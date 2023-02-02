Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Redesign considered for ram-raid-ridden end of Napier’s Emerson St

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
Napier City Council is considering a redesign of the westernmost end of Emerson St, which has recently been plagued with ram-raids. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council is considering a redesign of the westernmost end of Emerson St, which has recently been plagued with ram-raids. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council is considering a redesign of the westernmost end of Emerson St, which has recently been plagued with ram-raids.

Three of the four ram-raids which occurred in Napier over two weeks in January

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today