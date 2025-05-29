There were red skies over Napier with a series of spectacular sunrises this week. Photo / Claire Traill

Strong winds possibly reaching gale force are being forecast for the early stages of the King’s Birthday weekend in parts of Hawke’s Bay.

After a week of spectacular sunrises, there are grey skies and a “strong wind watch” notice has been issued by MetService for the 30 hours from midday on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

The area covered by the notice is inland of Napier to the Tararua district south of Woodville, with MetService saying an update would be issued on Thursday night.

Strongest winds were being forecast for Saturday and there was a possibility of the notice being upgraded to a “warning”, with possible damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures, and difficult driving conditions especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.