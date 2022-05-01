Record turnout for American Car Day at Tui Brewery

Star of the Show and People's Choice winner, under the Tui tower.

It was a day of epic proportions on Sunday, with the return of the Mangatainoka Motors series American Car Day, resulting in close to 230 vehicles making their way to Tui Brewery - the biggest number having been seen since the event began back in 2017.

People travelled from far and wide to attend the much-anticipated event following a number of false starts over the past two years. Covid hasn't been kind to the Mangatainoka Motors series with 12 of the past 18 events needing to be cancelled since the pandemic began.

"We're rapt to have our series of car shows back," said Nick Rogers from Tui Brewery.

"The last few years have been tough for events so the return to orange level is fantastic.

"We knew those car lovers were keen to get back together but the turnout for American Car Day massively exceeded our expectations. It was great to see the vehicles but even better was seeing groups of happy people getting together to enjoy themselves under the Tui Tower."

Plenty of American cars to see on the day.

The cars kept rolling in all morning with the first polished American beauty arriving at 8.45am. A total of 228 vehicles were part of the day with 179 entering the competition to win prizes. Alongside the cars, attendee numbers were also high with more than 400 spectators checking out the cars on display.

A total of $1790 was raised from entry fees, which will go directly into the restoration of Mangatainoka Reserve.

Organiser Megan Taylor said, "We were pumped with the turnout. It was a friendly, fun, family event where people got to meet, catch up and admire the time and effort put into all the cars brought along. The display of these beautiful vehicles made for a wonderful day for all involved."

Brian Pascoe took out the Star of the Show with his 1948 Cadillac, while also being voted the People's Choice - a double win for the Cadillac. The impeccable detailing of this vehicle was spectacular and made for a glorious stand-out on the day.

The American Car Day was the latest of the popular 2022 Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine series, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month, through until November.

Prize categories:

People's Choice – Brian Pascoe, 1948 Cadillac.

Local Star (must be from Wairarapa or Tararua) – Mike Schaare.

Most Original - Peter Whibley.

Furthest Travelled – Mark Gallagher, Dodge Challenger Hellcat (New Plymouth).

Star of the Show – Brian Pascoe, 1948 Cadillac.