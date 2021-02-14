Record number for Dannevegas to Herby 4x4 trek

Mayor Tracey Collis is flanked by Cactus volunteers Moana Beveridge and Wayne Churchouse at the lunch break. Photo Sue Emeny

The Dannevegas to Herby 4x4 trek just keeps getting bigger and better.

The trek was held on Saturday and saw around 129 vehicles tackle the 140-kilometre journey, two-thirds of which was off-road.

This was well up last year's numbers when there were 88 vehicles and 185 people.

Dannevegas to Herby 4x4 trek organiser Trevor Beale and Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis at the briefing before Saturday's event.

The event is a fundraiser for Cactus and St John Cadets who both received $5000 from last year's trek.

At the briefing early on Saturday morning Beale expressed his gratitude to the farmers who allowed their land to be used.

"We wouldn't be able to have this event if it wasn't for the farmers."

Mayor Tracey Collis welcomed drivers and passengers and said more than half of those taking part were from out to the district.

"This event is the most spectacular way to see the landscape of our beautiful district."

Cactus programme leader Wayne Churchouse gave a brief outline of the programme which is for secondary school students.

The students attend three sessions a week starting at 5.30am and finishing at 8.30am.

"They are treated like soldiers but are fully supported throughout. It's a voluntary activity and we have had a lot of good results from it. We've had some awesome outcomes."

St John Cadet leader Delwyn Walker said the group was for those aged between 6 and 18 and generally had 40 to 50 members.

This was the third year the group has received funding from the trek.

The money will be used to take the cadets on a camp where they will learn fire and water safety. It will also go toward a couple of members continuing leadership training.

The incredible view from a high point of the trek.

Around 330 people took part in the trek.

Beale said the event ran very well with only three or four vehicles breaking down.

He said 50 volunteers were involved in the event, among them were 22 motorcyclists who came from Wellington, Hastings and Manawatū as well as plenty of locals.

"These riders say it's a real joy taking part in the trek. They say it's a good day out. They can cover a lot of country and get to have a good look around."

The view of Akitio Beach and the Akitio River delta.

Some changes were made to the running of this year's event to help it run more smoothly.

Packed lunches were handed out to those taking part, rather than the barbecue that has been held in past years.

A barbecue was held at the end of the day at the Herbertville rural fire station replacing the hangi that had been held in the past.