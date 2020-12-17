Real World opens its doors in Napier

Real World owner Nicola Mossman in the stunning new Napier store. Photo / Supplied

It's busy at Real World and owners Nicola and Adam Mossman are thrilled about it.

"It means we are saving lots of plastic and glass from ending up in the landfill," Nicola said.

Just over a year ago the couple opened a store in Hastings. This is also where all their products are made.

Last week they opened a second store in Napier.

"We are so happy with the Napier store. Both our stores are lovely spaces where people are able to come in and try our products before they buy.

"However, the Hastings story is a bit tucked away. It's more of a destination I guess.

"Whereas the Napier store is in a high foot traffic area in Tennyson St so we have already had lots of people pop in to see what we are all about."

The store is stunning, kitted out in Art Deco style with soft lighting and beautiful eye-catching fixtures.

Real World is all about being kind to your body as well as the planet.

"There's no bad stuff in any of our products."

Real World's story began when Nicola, who loves to bake, ended up with cracked and sore hands after doing dishes in harsh dishwashing detergent.

She did some research and came up with some handcrafted products. They started working out of their garage, but quickly outgrew that space.

"More and more people are conscious of what they put onto their skin these days and they are also conscious of throwing things out," Nicola said.

" Luxury retreats all over the country use our products and online sales have been crazy.

"We also offer a 5 litre refill, which we send out with a return courier tag, refill it and then send it out again."

Nicola says one of their most popular blends is Blood Orange & Harakeke. "People love it in the handcream, body wash and body lotion."

Operations anager Victoria Oliver says she thinks Real World products are so popular because refillable bottles appeal to people. "And it looks attractive, it's all natural and plant-based. People these days are much more aware of what is in the products they are using.

"Plus people are treating themselves a bit more this year which is really nice."

The new store and the popularity of products has let Nicola employ more staff.

"We are so lucky to have a loyal customer base and that continues to grow as more people try our products and return for refills."

Real World Napier's store is at 34 Tennyson St and is open weekdays from 10.30am–5pm, Saturday 10.30am– 4pm, and Sunday 10.30am–3pm

The Hasting store is at 211 Queen St, and is open weekdays 9am–5pm, Saturday 10am– 1pm.