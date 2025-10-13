Emerging from Wellington in the early 80s, The Mockers made their mark with hits like Forever Tuesday Morning and One Black Friday, which remain radio staples and the band’s melodic, literate pop continue to influence New Zealand songwriters.
Their return to the stage with the classic lineup of Andrew Fagan, Geoff Hayden, Tim Wedde, and Brett Adams, will be ideal for music lovers keen on a singalong.
Bursting onto the scene in the late 90s, Stellar* became one of New Zealand’s most successful rock bands of the era.