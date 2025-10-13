Th' Dudes will bring their many hits to Black Barn Vineyards this January as part of the Ready to Roll tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ready to Roll concert brings Th’ Dudes, Mockers and Stellar* to Hawke’s Bay

Th' Dudes will bring their many hits to Black Barn Vineyards this January as part of the Ready to Roll tour.

Three of New Zealand’s most beloved bands are heading to Hawke’s Bay early next year.

Ready to Roll, a touring show paying homage to the iconic TV music chart show of yesteryear, will be at Havelock North’s Black Barn Vineyard on Friday, January 16.

The show will feature the band that defined New Zealand rock in the late 70s and early 80s, Th’ Dudes, jangle guitar pop merchants The Mockers, and 90s favourites Stellar*.

Forever etched into the Kiwi psyche with anthems like Bliss and Be Mine Tonight, Th’ Dudes will bring their rollicking energy to keep Black Barn dancing, as they’ve done for decades.

Featuring Peter Urlich, Bruce Hambling, Lez White, Rikki Morris, and Brett Adams, January’s performance is sure to prove the band’s legendary status among Kiwi music fans.