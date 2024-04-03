The dwarfs find the sleeping Snow White. The Dannevirke Theatre Company production was the first of three productions last year.

A pantomime, a moving play which still has people talking and one of the hardest shows to put on made for a successful year for Dannevirke Theatre Company, president Peter Sinclair reported.

After a very successful 2023 the Dannevirke Theatre Company’s leadership and committee has been re-elected apart from Ross Macdonald.

Ross left the committee after many years of service, for which he was sincerely thanked at the company’s AGM.

His place was taken by Davina Graham who had taken time off from administration but certainly not from the stage.

Peter presented his chairman’s report highlighting the three great shows that all triumphed on stage since the last AGM.

They could not have been more different starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs directed by Lisa Higginson which charmed the public with its funny and captivating pantomime introducing lots of youngsters to the stage.

Calendar Girls was a touching play.

Then came Calendar Girls in August directed by Davina Graham - very much an adult and moving play which touched the audience in many different ways. Members of the audience continue to talk about it.

Some of the Noises Off cast and crew with their Manawatū Regional Theatre Awards from 2023.

Noises Off directed by first-time director Shaun Newell rounded off the year, taking on one of the hardest shows to put on. Not only did he win a Manawatū Regional Theatre award for direction debut but the show also won three more awards for concept and design, technical direction and operation and supporting actor in a female role to Michelle Walker.

The Dannevirke Theatre Company made significant financial profit from its shows spending some to upgrade lighting and sound, installing a security system and salting some away to spend on building strengthening.

Peter said in his report: “Everything that has been achieved over the last 12 months has been through the hard work and dedication of a great committee.

“The Dannevirke Theatre Company is very lucky to have an awesome committee which works hard attending meetings as well as taking on roles as cast, crew, directors, choreographers, production managers, technical team, stage managers and many more.

“I thank each and every one of you for your dedication and effort you have put in to keep our thriving and successful company going.”

The company is looking to put on one show in 2024 this time in the Town Hall. It is Annie with Lisa Higginson returning to the director’s role.

Auditions are being held on April 14 with the nine-show season opening on October 23 and finishing on November 2.





