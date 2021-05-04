Rapper adds Whakatane flavour to Hawke's Bay compilation

Zonny has made two albums. Photo / Supplied

Entertainment Extra is running profiles of the 10 artists selected to have their songs featured on the Backline Charitable Trust Hawke's Bay compilation vinyl record. The compilation is a showcase of Hawke's Bay artists and reflects the diversity and quality of new and established musicians producing original music in the region. It is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to be featured alongside established acts. The tracks will be mastered at Munki Studios in Wellington and released this month. This week we feature Zonny.



Where are you from and what instruments do you play?

I am from Whakatane but live in Hawke's Bay and I don't actually play any instruments.

Was any high school or other music training/projects especially important to you?

I didn't actually take music in high school, I would say it was my musician friends like Joe Cole who taught me the most about creating songs.

Any other previous projects that you would like to mention?

I've made two albums. The first one I made in high school with my friend Jacob Barber (Hyvybe) who produced the entire project. The second was called SUNGOD. All on my Spotify under Zonny.

How did you get started as an artist?

Freestyling with my friends led me to fall in love with rapping, and I've just been improving since.

Is anyone else directly involved with your music?

Many are involved with each production of my songs but I write and record exclusively by myself.

How has your writing (or music) evolved from your beginnings in songwriting?

Apart from getting better at doing it, the process hasn't changed much at all. Usually, I just listen to a beat and try and catch a vibe. I never plan too much for the songwriting process, just try and let it naturally happen.

What do you like about being included on the HB Compilation Record?

It's a real pleasure to be included, since it's among so many amazing, talented artists.

Aside from this release, have you released music before?

I've released two other projects on Spotify

What made you choose this song for the record?

I chose the song Locked Out because I feel it is the best representation of myself as an artist at this point in time.

What's the story behind the song?

The story is about me pondering love and calling out to the girl who I think could be the one for me.

What's your favourite moment, musical or lyrical, of the single?

Favourite moment in the song would be the buildup to the last chorus of the song, it creates tension to release the last chorus.

How do you generally work out what song makes a good single?

I don't think there's an exact recipe to make a single, for me it happens naturally. One of the songs just sticks out among the rest.

Who produced your single?

Balance Cooper

What other producers have you worked with?

I've fortunately been able to work with a bunch of producers all over the globe, made only possible because the internet and social medias connecting people together.

What music projects are you working on that we should keep an eye out

for?

I'm always working on something new, best way to keep updated is on my instagram @zonny.flow

Can you name three other NZ tunes that would fit well on a playlist alongside yours?

Joe Cole - Poseidon; Sé - Purple Turtles; Caamzie - For The Record.

Have you applied for any funding for your music? Any advice for others on funding?

No I have yet to apply for any funding, something I'll be doing in the near future.

Are you earning a living from music alone – if not what else do you do ?

I'm not only a musical artist but a visual artist also.

Any last words?

All I gotta say is I'm super-happy to be a part of all of this and can't wait to see what the future holds!