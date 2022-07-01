The team at the market last weekend. Photo / Supplied

A local business is doing its bit for the community with sausage sizzles at the Dannevirke market.

Professionals Dannevirke agent Bec Adie said it was a great way for the company to not only have a physical presence at the market, but also a way to give back to the community.

"We really value our community," she said. "We're proud to be here."

Last month's sausage sizzle, which was also made possible with the barbecue provided by Tararua Alliance, raised just over $200 which would go towards the Dannevirke Toy Library.

Adie said the company was keen to continue doing it again at future markets, with the aim of raising funds for other local organisations.

From left: Tuma Mullins, Chris Berkahn, Geoff Waterworth, Pam Henricksen, Anne Kelly and Bec Adie. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke Community Toy Library volunteer Anne Kelly was delighted with the effort, saying she appreciated what the company had done.

She said the library ran on funding through sponsorship and donations from local businesses.