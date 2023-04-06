Pack your ponchos for a wet weekend ahead. Photo / Paul Taylor

Concertgoers best pack a poncho and be prepared this Saturday for the Mission concert as rain makes its way towards Hawke’s Bay over the Easter long weekend.

Rain is expected to set in on Friday morning, with possible heavy falls likely to continue till the early hours of Sunday morning.

As of Thursday afternoon, there was a weather watch in place until 3am Sunday.

At this stage MetService expects most of the rain to fall from noon to midnight on Saturday. However, there is a great deal of uncertainty with the timing and intensity of the heaviest rain.

Both Friday and Saturday are forecast to be rainy, with showers easing on Sunday, but by Monday the sun expected to come out.

MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane confirmed that a subtropical low-pressure system would be approaching the country over the next couple of days, bringing with it varying degrees of rainfall across the region.

“At this point we are expecting this system to bring rain to the area. The first and most important thing to note is that it won’t be as much as we have seen [during Cyclone Gabrielle].

She said the rain could still have some possible impact on the area, due to some of the current ground and soil conditions.

“We’re advising people just to keep up to date with any information coming out of MetService in terms of any watches or warnings.

“Prepare if possible, for any of the rain that’s on the way.”

Temperatures in Napier look to range from 14C to 26C throughout the weekend, with Monday forecast as the warmest day.



