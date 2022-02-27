Tokomaru RM31 at Woodville Station as passengers climb on.

Passengers enjoyed the journey.

On Saturday, February 19, the Pahiatua Railcar Society ran five shuttles through the Manawatū Gorge as fundraisers for more development of its rolling stock.

Passengers were privileged to ride on ex-NZ Railways standard railcar RM 31 – Tokomaru - which was the first for the society to be restored.

These shuttles taking an hour to complete gave the passengers a great chance to see the gorge again, albeit from the opposite side they had been used to.

The view from the railcar was great on a beautiful day and highlighted the massive road constructions firstly to support the road and secondly to protect it from slips that had been carried out over its time.

Owing to the red traffic light setting, the society had to make some changes to the normal shuttles with reduced capacity but compensating with two additional shuttles at 1.55pm and 3.05pm.

The ride on Rm 31 allowed passengers to experience the nostalgia of vintage railcar travel.

It departed Woodville, making its way through the spectacular Manawatū Gorge which did not seem changed at all. It gave the youngsters the experience of travelling through the two tunnels and everyone the opportunity to see the construction progress of the new bridge crossing over the Manawatū River forming part of the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway.

Upon arriving at Ashhurst, the crew changed ends for the return journey to Woodville. These shuttles are fundraisers for the ongoing restoration of other rolling stock. The society is at present restoring Wairarapa railcar RM 5 and twinset railcar, RM 121.

Volunteers come from Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Wairarapa, Whanganui and beyond, every Sunday, to work on projects with the Pahiatua Railcar Society.

In April 2021 the Pahiatua Railcar Society took possession of three Silver Fern Railcars. The Bush Telegraph reported:

"For the first time known, all members of one class of New Zealand railway rolling stock (Silver Fern railcars) have been completely retired to be put in for restoration, thanks to the endeavours of the Pahiatua Railcar Society.

"They are now stored at the Pahiatua Railway Station at Mangamutu near Pahiatua, with two of the three railcars already having been driven under their own power in the yard."

The society says, "We are keen to continue to fundraise. We are amongst a select group of railway museums that is fortunate enough to enjoy the privilege of having a railway station and mainline access."

Next in the planning stage is a day return trip to Chateau Tongariro.