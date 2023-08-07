Emergency services at the crossing where a ute and train collided. Photo / Leanne Warr

Emergency services at the crossing where a ute and train collided. Photo / Leanne Warr

Motorists need to pay attention around train tracks is the message for Rail Safety Week.

The campaign, run by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE, kicked off this week with a new role model to champion rail safety.

He’s called Steely Stan and his message is to take a good look to both the left and the right before crossing, with the campaign phrase: “Steely Stare. Steely Stare. All clear.”

The campaign poster for Rail Safety Week.

It’s a message that clearly needs to be taken seriously because statistics provided by KiwiRail show in the 12 months to June 30, there were 40 collisions with trains throughout the national rail network and 305 near misses.

And it’s a message that Central District police want to emphasise after an incident only last week when emergency services were called to a collision between a freight train and a ute near Dannevirke.

While inquiries into the collision, which happened about 9.45am on Monday last week, are still underway, initial indications are the driver of the ute failed to give way to the approaching train.

The driver and passenger were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Gary McKernon, of Dannevirke, says it’s “absolutely vital” motorists pay attention around train tracks.

“The people involved in this incident were very fortunate to not suffer serious injuries or lose their lives.”

“There is no room for complacency. People should be checking for trains when they cross railway tracks, the same way they check for cars when they cross a road. And drivers must always obey bells, lights and barriers — and where there are none, they should always look both ways before they proceed across the railway tracks.”

According to KiwiRail, the crossing where the incident occurred is “passive”, which means there are no signals or barrier arms.

In the Manawatu-Whanganui region in the 12 months to June 30, there were 13 near collisions recorded: one was a heavy road vehicle, nine were light road vehicles, and three were pedestrians.

Nationwide, at public level crossings alone, there were 11 collisions and 192 near misses. Near misses at level crossings have steadily increased since a low of 150 in 2021. All the collisions at level crossings and 77 per cent of near misses were at crossings that already have active protection.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy says collisions with trains are unforgiving.

“The average freight train weighs well over 1000 tonnes and cannot swerve to avoid a person or vehicle or stop quickly. Our locomotive engineers can blow the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but there is often little else they can do.”

He says 10 people have lost their lives in collisions with trains during the past year.

“At the same time, it’s very worrying to see near misses at level crossings continue to rise.”

Peter says a second more and a near miss could be a collision that results in serious injury or death, and people just can’t afford to take that risk.

“It’s also deeply troubling to see that all of the collisions and close to 80 per cent of near misses at level crossings were at crossings that already have flashing lights, bells or barrier arms.

“It’s so important that all of us are cautious and vigilant any time we approach a rail level crossing. For this year’s Rail Safety Week campaign, we’re promoting a simple behaviour that will keep people safe — taking a proper look in either direction, a ‘steely stare’ and not just a fleeting glance, when you approach a level crossing.”

TrackSAFE NZ Foundation manager Megan Drayton says while the campaign has a light-hearted aspect, the message was serious.

“This is about saving people’s lives. The increasing number of near misses at level crossings and the fact that a greater proportion of collisions are at level crossings that already have active protection is a real cause for concern.

“It shows us that some motorists and pedestrians are either still being complacent or are taking unnecessary risks.”

She says people can switch off at more grim warnings and behavioural science tells them people are more likely to do the right thing when they are being watched.

“This is why we are introducing a new role model for this year’s Rail Safety Week.

“Steely Stan will demonstrate the correct behaviour around crossings, and then keep a ‘helpful’ eye on everyone. He’s promoting a simple message: Steely Stare. Steely Stare. All clear.”

Rail Safety Week runs this week and is co-ordinated by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE in partnership with Waka Kotahi, police, councils and supporting organisations and schools throughout New Zealand.

More information about the Rail Safety Week 2023 campaign is available at: www.kiwirail.co.nz/communities/safety-in-the-community/steely-stan