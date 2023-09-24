The runners were a little wet after their run. Their times were recorded by local mayors. Photo / Leanne Warr

What does it take to win a race against former All Black Richie McCaw?

Having some knowledge of the terrain might be a start, which might be what helped a team from Pūkaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre win in the eight-kilometre relay.

It was raining and cold, but that didn’t deter the runners.

Four teams took part in the race, which marketing manager George Hewitt says was done for the first time this year.

The teams had to do two laps of the 4km Loop Track, with each member passing a baton to the next member.

The centre, located 10km south of Eketāhuna, normally holds an open day for the public once a year, and this time they decided to do something a little different.

The race included teams representing Tararua District, Wairarapa, Pūkaha and Westpac, which also contributed a donation of $5000 for conservation.

Richie, who is Westpac’s ambassador, was happy to come along to participate in the race.

“I enjoy running,” says the former All Black, who retired from playing rugby in 2015.

Richie told the Bush Telegraph he had the chance to come along to the open day and support the centre, as well as present the donation.

“It’s amazing to hear about all the trapping and the conservation side of things. It’s brilliant.”

Visitors to the open day were also given the opportunity for a photo with Richie.

The community open day also included market stalls, as well as various planned activities.



