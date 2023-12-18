Three Māori boys from Hawke’s Bay spoke the words that would become New Zealand’s Quote of the Year as they rescued people from floodwaters in Esk Valley during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi and Morehu Maxwell were among the first to begin saving people early on the morning of February 14, using Maxwell’s boat.

Chris Barber and his family were trapped in the roof cavity of their home as the water surged underneath it. They could hear their furniture hitting the ceiling and logs smashing into the house.

When the trio arrived wearing wetsuits, Barber called out: “Are you guys from the Navy?”

They responded, “Nah, we’re just three Māori boys”.

They took the Barber family to safety and went right back to the water to rescue more people.

The quote was one of 10 finalists announced for New Zealand’s quote of the year by Massey University and was announced the winner on Tuesday morning.

“Nah, we’re just three Māori boys” received 25.5 per cent of the 4139 votes cast, edging out the Warriors fans’ rallying cry “Up the Wahs!” which got 22 per cent of the votes.

The bravery of the trio was celebrated at the Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards, hosted by Napier City Council earlier this year.

The award recognised their rescue of more than 50 people in the Esk Valley and several dogs.

Photo / Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi and Morehu Maxwell

Rikki Kihi was specifically mentioned for his help with the clean-up for weeks afterwards, and for becoming an advocate for mental health.

A Pan Pac statement said Mikey Kihi had worked for Pan Pac for about six years as an operator in Pan Pac’s drymill (lumber) and chipmill.

“He’s an excellent worker and is the first to lend a hand to help anyone,” the spokesperson said.

Robert Scurr, operations manager at D.G. Glenn Logging Ltd and Maxwell’s employer, said he had started working with them in 2009 at the age of 18 and currently operated a tethered steep-slope tree-felling machine (a machine attached to a rope winched up and down hillsides felling trees).

“His natural ability to operate machines in this type of work environment and his passion for everything outdoors made him the right man in the right spot to be successfully rescuing flood victims, without any second thoughts,” Scurr said.

Photo / Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi and Morehu Maxwell

Massey University’s speech writing specialist Dr Heather Kavan said she believed the quote won because of its emotional power and typical Kiwi humility.

“The young men’s words are raw and unscripted. They are shouted over the boat engine and raging waters as people clung to trees and rooftops and swam for their lives,” Kavan said.

“There are many similar stories of heroism in Esk Valley and the same humility runs through them.”

The annual contest, now in its 13th year, is run through Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University.

Third and fourth places went to Nicola Willis’s parliamentary question “How big is his hole?” to Grant Robertson and to Wairarapa bar manager Debbie Sinclair, who asked Ed Sheeran for ID.