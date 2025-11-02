The event brought together members of the Punjabi community, local government leaders, and representatives from central agencies, including those from the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Ministry of Social Development.
“I would like to thank everyone who attended the event, including our guests, performers, audience, Punjabi school teachers, and the entire Punjabi community for coming together to celebrate this Punjabi Language Week,” Singh says.
“Thanks to Hastings Sikh Society NZ, Shri Ravidass Temple Hastings, and Hastings Punjabi School for their incredible support in making this event possible. Everyone’s support and enthusiasm made this event truly special.”
Co-organiser Manjit Sandhu says activities will continue this week at Hastings and Napier Libraries in Hawkes Bay, offering opportunities for families and individuals to engage further with Punjabi language and culture.
“We were blown away with the response from the community and their eagerness to take part in performances to showcase our culture.”