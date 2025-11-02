Hawke’s Bay hosted the sixth Punjabi Language Week at Toitoi Event Centre with over 400 attendees. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay came alive this weekend as the Punjabi community gathered at Toitoi Event Centre to celebrate the sixth Punjabi Language Week, an event dedicated to preserving and promoting one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing languages, with over 49,000 speakers in New Zealand.

More than 400 attendees joined the regional celebration, marked by large participation from children and a lively programme of Punjabi performances, including Bhangra, Giddha, traditional music, and soulful songs.

Organiser Sukhdeep Singh said the celebration was more than a cultural event, it was a movement to preserve, promote, and pass on the Punjabi language to future generations.

“Language is the heart of identity and heritage; it carries stories, traditions, and values. By celebrating Punjabi Language Week, we ensure that our children learn the language with pride, strengthen intergenerational bonds, and share our rich culture with the wider community.”