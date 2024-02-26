A farmer turned soldier inspired to enlist by the moves of infantrymen near his Puketitiri home post-cyclone has been named “top shot” at the rifle range.

Private Ashton Philo was an avid hunter before joining the defence force last year, but with specialist training and new armoury he can now knock off bottle tops from 300 metres.

The infantryman extended his shot range of 50 metres - typical to bush-stalking deer with a .243 rifle - to shooting at a distance of 300 metres with a MARS-L military rifle.

Soldiering part-time only, he was named “top shot” and top recruit after he completed his NZ Army Recruit Territorial Force Basic Training Course in December last year.

“Shooting was a challenge and a highlight for me,” he said.





Reserve Force Infantry Corps Training Private Ashton Philo enjoying an early-morning pack march in the Waiouru Military Training Area.

“They do a lot of teaching on how projectiles fly and how to use the weapon systems they have because it is very different to how civilians use hunting rifles.”

He said another big difference is hunters often use a bipod rifle support, whereas soldiers shoot off a monopod or the magazine.

Just don’t call him a sniper.

“I don’t consider myself a sniper, I’m just a hunter. There is a specialist training course, and it’s only generally for the regular force, in the NZ Defence Force.”

And while he doesn’t use them when deer stalking, he’s now handy with rocket launchers, grenades and machine guns.

When asked what he thought of the possibility of having a human target in his sights, he was contemplative.

“That’s what we call a loaded question.”

His decision to join the NZ Army was a mix of admiring the soldiers’ professionalism in the cyclone clean-up, but also their company.

It helped that in Gabrielle’s aftermath he managed to supply infantrymen with some tasty game he’d bagged hunting.

“Soldiers from East Coast Company came out to check on our residents. They liked our sense of humour and we all got along well. In fact, I gave some venison to the unit.”

His passion for hunting and early wake-ups on the farm set him up with the right mentality for the army.

Philo started his Reserve Force Infantry Corps Training (RICT) in January, where he trains one weekend a month at Waiouru Military Camp.

Private Ashton Philo practises using the 40mm grenade launcher during dry drills with other platoon members.

Currently he’s posted to the East Coast Company, 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

“I’m in the Infantry now, I’ve gone from being a soldier to an infantryman. I’m a qualified New Zealand Defence Force soldier.”

He recommended the experience for anyone contemplating a military experience.

“They give you all the tips on how to be safe and look after your mates because that’s the biggest part about being in the New Zealand Defence Force. Watching each other’s backs and absolute trust is a big one.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.