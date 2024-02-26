Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Puketitiri farmer-soldier Ashton Philo named top recruit shooter in NZ Army

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Today photographers Warren Buckland and Paul Taylor recall some of the events they covered as Cyclone Gabrielle slammed into the region.

A farmer turned soldier inspired to enlist by the moves of infantrymen near his Puketitiri home post-cyclone has been named “top shot” at the rifle range.

Private Ashton Philo was an avid hunter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today