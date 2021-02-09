Puketapu Auction and Fair returns for 2021

The Puketapu Auction and Fair has grown year on year. Photo / File

The annual Puketapu Auction and Fair is back for 2021 and is set to be bigger than ever with something for everyone.

Thousands of people are expected to once again flock to the picturesque Puketapu Lake on February 28 to experience the many stalls and activities the fair has on offer.

Run by the Rotary Club of Taradale, committee member Richard Howell says the family event has been growing year on year.

"It's growing every year we are getting more and more people coming to it and it has become quite an iconic event now.

"It's a family day, there is something for everybody there."

Now in its fifth year, there will be well over 70 stalls with plenty of crafts and food options.

There will also be entertainment for children such as arrow shooting, fire engine rides and boating on the lake if the lake levels are up enough.

Puketapu School runs a large stall and the Puketapu Church Parish runs a church fete with Devonshire teas available on the other side of the lake.

Roger and Diane Alexander who transformed the land from a swamp to the area it is now let the club use the land.

"There's plenty of seats and shade available there so people can come along and have food and enjoy the beautiful surroundings," Richard says.

The auction part of the event commencing at 11am will see high quality items such as farm equipment, household goods, tools, plants and building supplies.

Last year was a "fantastic" event with approximately 4500 people attending and the carparks "pretty chocka", prompting an additional carpark this year.

The event first started when committee chairman Merv Kite, inspired by a similar event in Ashhurst brought the idea to the Rotary Club.

The money raised at the event helps the Rotary Club of Taradale to support the community through donations such as the recent $7000 to the Taradale Volunteer Fire Brigade for a heat sensor, to the Green Family Taradale Pool for a pump and various other community groups.

Some money is also given internationally to the Rotary Foundation to distribute, Polio Plus and ShelterBox.

Entry from 10am to 3pm is by gold coin donation.

There is plenty of parking available including disabled parking. Dogs are not permitted as it is a working farm.