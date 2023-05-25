Manawatu Gorge is a popular place for walking.

A rāhui has been placed over Te Āpiti - Manawatū Gorge walking track after a sudden death at the western end yesterday.

Rangitāne o Manawatū representative Terry Hapi says the rāhui covers the entire reserve and will be in place until June 22.

“The length of the rāhui gives the ngahere (forest) time to heal and reflects the cycle of the moon.

“With the support of Ngāti Kauwhata, Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua, Police, Department of Conservation (DOC) and local councils, Rangitāne have placed signage at both ends of Te Āpiti to let users know the space is temporarily closed.

“We understand the death is not being treated as suspicious and send aroha to the whānau and friends of the person involved.”

Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge governance group chairwoman and Horizons Regional Council councillor Fiona Gordon says it’s important for people to respect the rāhui.

“We know Te Āpiti is a popular site for our community but the rāhui needs to be honoured for the reserve to heal,” she says.

“Please stay away for now, once it’s lifted we can all re-enter the space safely. With this in mind, Horizons and DOC will halt any work in the area until the rāhui is lifted.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and whānau of the loved one at this time.”