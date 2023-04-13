The site for Pahiatua's new two-bay ambulance station.

Progress is being made towards getting building consent to build Pahiatua’s new ambulance station on Tui St. The St John Property Team is working alongside Terry Blacktop and St John Operation to make this project a success.

A local team of volunteers has been fundraising for this project over a number of years. “A great service to St John and the Bush community,” said a St John member.

The building design will include facilities and spaces for two staff members and two ambulances.

Issues around the requirement for on-site stormwater discharge have been resolved with the civil engineering team, which will enable detailed design work to be completed.

The building consent application is currently being prepared with this targeted to be lodged in late April/early May. The tendering process should follow in June/August.



