Dannevirke's Sport Centre isn't big enough to accommodate all sports. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke needs to modernise in order to attract families, members were told at a meeting of the Dannevirke Community Board.

That was part of the impetus behind the project to develop a multisport complex in Dannevirke.

Dannevirke Multisport Complex Inc spokeswoman Lina Day was giving an update on progress on the facility at the meeting held on Monday.

She said the core group had been working since 2015 and there was a very motivated and committed committee who were keen to see the dream becoming a reality.

The complex was planned to be at Dannevirke’s domain and would include both an indoor and outdoor complex, as well as a hockey turf and skatepark, catering for a wide variety of sport and recreation activities.

Day said the committee was moving forward and was making progress “which we are very proud of”.

“The Dannevirke Multisport Complex Incorporated society is motivated to progress the project for the provision of a new multisport complex to support the current and future needs of Dannevirke and its surrounding catchment.”

She said there had been two feasibility studies and the results indicated there was a need with priority for an all-weather indoor active recreation and sports space which would remedy the current undersupply of indoor facilities in Dannevirke.

The committee was now seeking a business case to progress the project to detailed planning and fundraising.

An activation manager had been employed to promote and incorporate the sporting hub ideal.

Day said the sporting hub model had proved successful in places like Greytown where they were trying to incorporate all sports into a hub sense and basic coordination of such activities.

She said they wanted the activation manager to run some community sporting events.

“We want to try active recreation ideas that promote family play.”

Councillor Sharon Wards asked how they were getting on with collaborating with other organisations that might have an influence on the project.

Day said they had met with stakeholders, which included athletics and cricket.

She said they were aware that there would not be a perfect solution for everyone and some organisations might either gain some or lose some.

Part of the concept of the complex would involve sharing the facilities and creating schedules so there wouldn’t be any clashes.

In response to a question on how it would affect the ratepayers, Erana Peeti-Webber pointed out the Dannevirke sports centre was currently not big enough for all the sporting needs.

She said there would be a lot of work required to bring it up to standard, which would also include earthquake strengthening.

“We can put money into something that’s new, that fits the safety standards and is big enough.

“That’s going to be more beneficial.”

Day said there was currently nothing in the way of facilities for families.

“I think as a town, as a community, we really need to modernise. We’ve got big companies in Dannevirke ... that can’t attract staff. I think it’s long overdue.”











