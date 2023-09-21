Police were called to Hawke's Bay Prison. Photo / Paul Taylor

An inmate has been hospitalised following a serious assault at Hawke’s Bay Prison.

The “prisoner on prisoner” assault happened on Friday morning and one person suffered suspected serious injuries.

Police were called to the facility about 8.45am following the incident.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison director George Massingham said there was no indication a weapon had been used.

“A prisoner has been taken to hospital after an alleged prisoner-on-prisoner assault,” he said.

“Staff responded to the incident and secured the alleged perpetrators and provided first aid to the victim.”

He said police had been notified and Corrections would carry out a review of the incident.

“Violence in prison is not tolerated and anyone who displays such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including potentially facing criminal charges.

“Prisons can be volatile environments, and we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners.

“Many prisoners have long histories of antisocial behaviour, and can behave unpredictably and act without warning.

“Over 80 percent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories.”

A police spokesperson said one person had suffered suspected serious injuries.

A witness outside the prison about 9.45am said there was no disorder visible, including no police vehicles coming or going from the prison.







