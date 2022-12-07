Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Primo start to twilight races in Hastings

Doug Laing
Primo Stella provides a winning return to form for jockey Masa Hashizume. Photo / Warren Buckland

It was a primo day for Auckland-based jockey Masa Hashizume who ended a winning drought of 50 rides when he powered Matamata-trained Primo Stella to win the opening race at Hawke’s Bay Racing’s Twilight Christmas at the Races on Wednesday.

The 2200-metre provided the jockey’s 89th career win and the third for the five-year-old mare, in an all-visiting finish beating four-year-old Cambridge mare Sadler’s Chick, ridden by Michael McNab, with third place going to 7-year-old Whanganui gelding Torque Time, ridden by Sarah O’Malley.

Strong entries made for a 10-race card, with the first race at 2.15pom and the last after 7pm, more than 20 businesses turning it into an end-of-year big day out.

The races were a prelude to the New Year race in Hastings on December 13.

