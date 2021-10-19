Premium access: Get Hawke's Bay Today and NZ Herald stories online for $2 a week

Access to all NZME online content costs only $2 a week for the first three months.

Access to all premium online content for Hawke's Bay Today and the NZ Herald now costs just $2 a week for the first three months.

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper says online readers are occasionally critical of stories that are not free, and restricted by a premium paywall.

''Journalism has changed dramatically in the past few years. I know people were used to getting all our stories for free online - that's no longer the case.''

"We've priced the offer pretty reasonably.

"If you buy a Hawke's Bay Today newspaper, it costs $2.70 on the news stand.

''For less than the price of one newspaper, you can have free online copy for a week.''

Access is also available to regional daily newspapers such as Northern Advocate. Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post and Whanganui Chronicle.

"I don't think people can argue that it's not a reasonable offer.

"We're a business - we no longer give away our service or commodity for free. Think of it like this, when was the last time you walked into a supermarket and they said 'help yourself?'.''

''The industry will always experience change, but what doesn't change is our commitment to local journalism, and $1.99 a week for access to that is a pretty good deal.''