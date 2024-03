The crash happened shortly after noon on Monday.

A major highway south of Hastings has been blocked following a two-truck crash.

The crash happened about 12.20pm on Monday on State Highway 2 at Poukawa, near the intersection with Horonui Rd.

A police spokesman said the road was blocked and emergency services were responding.

However, he said it did not appear there were serious injuries.

