However, he said it was case of time would tell.

"The battle is a long way from over but this is a good start - this is definitely a step forward," Mr Wilton said.

He and other residents had initially taken up their concerns with the Napier City Council, citing issues with noise and how it could be addressed through the District Plan.

But he said no progress had been made, or appeared likely, so he, along with his wife Gillian and other residents, took their concerns to the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

Mr Wilton said he took up the issue with Alan Dick and said he was impressed at the speed at which he got together a committee to look into their concerns.

"He did a wonderful job for us," Mr Wilton said.

"It has been a long journey and this is the first positive move," Gillian Wilton said.

Using sophisticated computer modelling and noise monitoring, port-appointed acoustic engineers drew up contour lines across the area and neighbouring hill, carefully mapping sounds generated from within the port.

A port spokesperson said the current Napier District Plan requires houses experiencing 65 decibels (dBA) or over to be offered mitigation, and while no homes experienced that level the port was voluntarily offering noise mitigation assistance to those within the 60 - 65dBA contour.

Homes most affected within the contour lines will be assessed first by acoustic experts who will evaluate the affected properties and recommend solutions.

Mitigation measures may include insulation, double glazing or air conditioning so that doors and windows can shut out any noise, even on a warm night so that residents can sleep without disruption, with the port contributing 50 per cent of the cost of noise mitigation measures, up to a maximum of $50,000 for each property.

"This signals a new approach to how we work together with our neighbours and is a fresh initiative that goes hand-in-hand with the port's endeavours to reduce noise wherever possible," Mr Cowie said.

He said the port had invested heavily in noise reducing initiatives including container stacks on the port boundary to buffer noise, relocating buildings and container transfer operations away from the residential properties, installing heavier duty mufflers on tugs and investing in engine modifications for container handling equipment, installing new software on cranes to slow the lowering of containers close to the ground to reduce landing noise, restricting vehicle speeds, laying smooth paving to make vehicle movements quieter and having ship horns blasted only for safety reasons or emergencies.

Mr Wilton was happy moves were finally about to get under way to cut noise problems.

"The city has grown up around the port, which is vital to the local economy, but it is essential to negotiate a fair relationship in which residents and the port can both live and work together, recognising that the residential area was established prior to the port becoming a 24/7 operation and that night noise became an issue," he said.