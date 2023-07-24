Pōrangahau players battled away in the wind, rain, and mud. Photo / Michaela Gower

Pōrangahau players battled away in the wind, rain, and mud. Photo / Michaela Gower

As the 2023 town and country club rugby finds itself at the end of the season, all teams, players, and coaches can walk away feeling proud.

The Pōrangahau Sports Club second division rugby team, in particular, can walk away with their heads held high.

Pōrangahau rugby team coach Simon McDonald said this was one of the best seasons his boys had played.

“It was a very successful season with only three losses and one draw. Would be one of our best seasons ever based solely on that,” said McDonald.

The semifinals were a particular standout moment for the team, in extremely challenging conditions winning the game with the golden point.

“I thought the semifinal win was extremely gutsy, showing great character,” he said.

The players battled away in the wind, rain, and mud, coming away with the win against Napier Tech and securing their spot in the finals at McLean Park.

Despite a loss to Napier Old Boys Marist at McLean Park for the Tom Mulligan Cup, the team played an exceptional season.

“They’re all business when the boots are on, but they love to joke around when the boots are off,” said McDonald.

McDonald has seen great change in the club rugby scene while coaching for the past eight and a half years.

“There seems to be a comfortable number of players and fantastic supporter numbers, there is certainly plenty of passion for the green and black,” said McDonald.

This year’s captain, Jock Ironside, who played lock for the team, is happy with the season.

“It is a privilege to be skip for a great bunch of lads,” said Ironside.

“The highlight was probably winning the semifinal in golden-point overtime, it was an awesome example of determination and never giving up. The lowlight was losing the final, to be fair to Marist they were deserved winners,” he said.

However, rugby for this community goes beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, as the team gathered impressive crowds at games.

For once-player and now loyal supporter of the Pōrangahau rugby team, Chris Hutcheson has the green and black colours of the team running through his blood.

Hutcheson explains his highlight of the season was the team making the final.

“It was awesome, the stands erupted for the boys, unreal we travel in great numbers for our boys,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson’s association with the club runs deep, as he and his brother played 100 games for the club.

“Our club means everything to me and our family. Having a dad who played for Pōho, rugby was everything,” said Hutcheson.

“Me and my bro had a lot of awesome rugby father figures,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson describes rugby as a cornerstone of the Pōrangahau community, especially recently.

“It means everything, it’s built into us, fans of rugby or not, you know them. This year for our coastal club was a test for all after Cyclone Gabrielle, but what a team does for their community, they organised a massive crew and went and helped out the flooded ones, no questions, just did it,” said Hutcheson.

Teams manager Peter Quayle explains that club rugby is a massive part of the community.

“Club rugby means a lot to small communities giving somewhere to gather in family groups and catching up with friends and neighbours,” said Quayle.

McDonald is hopeful for the future and believes the club will keep expanding.

“To maintain player numbers is always a focus, and bringing on younger players also needs to be addressed next year. But also upgrading our facilities is a major priority over the next few years,” said McDonald.