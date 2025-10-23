The coastal settlement of Pōrangahau is still taking every caution due to vegetation fires in the area. Photo / Tania Anne.

Firefighters are hopeful for kinder weather on Friday to help fight the fire raging in forestry blocks near Pōrangahau.

Incident controller Jason Hill said while it had been windy overnight, none of the three fires appeared to have spread or changed in size on Friday morning.

The Bush Rd fire remained 100% contained and crews were monitoring for hotspots, but there is no active fire currently at the site.

The Schaeffer Rd fire is also contained and eight firefighters are working to extinguish hotspots around the fire, with the aim of having them out by late Friday, weather depending.

The Saleyard Bridge fire remains 30% contained and Hill said 33 firefighters will be working Friday to extend the containment line and also put in further containment lines in anticipation of a wind change later in the day.