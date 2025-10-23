There are about 43 staff on the ground for firefighting operations, supported by an incident management team of seven.
“Our heavy machinery and helicopter operations have ceased for the time being, but may resume if we have a flare up in fire activity.
“Fire and Emergency New Zealand thanks the community of Pōrangahau for their amazing support of our teams on the ground, the streams of food, drink and other items that have been arriving have been greatly appreciated by our crews.”
The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.
On Thursday, Eastern District Police asked people not to travel to Pōrangahau this long weekend because of enduring scrub fires and windy conditions in the coastal settlement.
Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Will Foley was in Pōrangahau on Wednesday.
“That community is amazing,” Foley said.
“Even though the Saleyard Bridge fire was sending a lot of smoke into the village, they were calm and collected.”
The community was showing resilience under the pressure of yet another adverse event, and had rallied to support the fire crews with food, hot showers and accommodation, Foley said.
Fire and Emergency’s Wellington and Hawke’s Bay districts have brought in a total ban on outdoor fires and fireworks from midday today until 8am on Monday, October 27.
The prohibition means no new outdoor fires can be lit. People must also check their previous burns for signs of reignition.