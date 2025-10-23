Advertisement
Pōrangahau fires: Crews hold containment lines as weather offers hope

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The coastal settlement of Pōrangahau is still taking every caution due to vegetation fires in the area. Photo / Tania Anne.

Firefighters are hopeful for kinder weather on Friday to help fight the fire raging in forestry blocks near Pōrangahau.

Incident controller Jason Hill said while it had been windy overnight, none of the three fires appeared to have spread or changed in size on Friday morning.

The Bush Rd fire

