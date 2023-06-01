Porana, not long after he was born.

It was a special but emotional day for all those present at a ceremony to officially name a kiwi chick at Pukaha.

Pōrana, as he is to be called, will continue to live in the Kiwi House at the wildlife centre and there is a very special reason for his name.

Pukaha general manager Emily Court says Pōrana is the offspring of Mapuna, the last known white kiwi in captivity in New Zealand.

Mapuna and his sister Manukura gained national and perhaps international attention when they were born at the national wildlife centre, south of Eketahuna, more than 10 years ago.

But Manukura died after various health issues, while her sibling remained at Pukaha and went on to have an offspring of his own.

The feisty little kiwi chick’s new name has a link to Pahiatua’s past - it’s a transliteration from Māori for Poland.

Emily says she was approached with the idea a few months ago, as this year is the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Poland and New Zealand and celebrations are happening around the country.

She says Poland is particularly significant for the Tararua District and for Pahiatua, because of the Polish refugee camp.

In 1944, 733 Polish children along with 105 caregivers, refugees from what was happening in Europe during World War II, came to live in New Zealand.

Most of them would never return to Poland, having lost family or having nowhere to go.

They stayed in a camp near Pahiatua and while almost 80 years have passed since that time, there are still very strong links to the past.

Emily says the concept appealed as a way of acknowledging the migration of those young children to New Zealand and how special the partnership between the two countries is.

She says they talked to local iwi about the concept.

“They thought it was really appropriate and a really good thing to do.”

Mayor Tracey Collis said naming the kiwi in honour of the Polish children was a beautiful gift from Rangitane.

Tararua District Council Mayor Tracey Collis says it was a beautiful gift from Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Rangitane o Wairarapa to name the kiwi and it was fortunate that the kiwi they did name is the one that will be living in the Kiwi House at Pukaha.

She says when people go into the Kiwi House they’ll be able to share the story that connects the Polish people to New Zealand.

“Next year is the 80th anniversary of the Polish children and it’s been my privilege to meet some of them, to talk to some of them, just to feel the love that they have for Pahiatua, for the Tararua District and for the people of our place. The love and compassion that they were shown through their journey and they have never forgotten.”

Pahiatua also has a sister city connection with Kazimierz Dolny in Poland.

The naming ceremony was held at Pukaha on May 26 with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Rangitane and other local dignitaries and a special guest was the Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal, along with his wife.

Emily says they were lovely people.

“They spent the whole day here and we gave them a personal tour after the event.”

She says they also promised to continue their relationship with Pukaha, which was “really cool”.

Polish ambassador to New Zealand Grzegorz Kowal​ was presented with a gift of a painting of Porana on a totara pole by Diane Clayton (right).

The ambassador was also presented with a gift for the embassy - a piece painted by local artist Diane Clayton.

Mayor Tracey says the ambassador was speechless at the gift.

“I know that will sit pride of place in the Polish Embassy.”

She says Pukaha outdid themselves for the event.

“It was such a heartfelt ceremony.”

There were stories shared, with one council staff member sharing that his great-grandfather had sheltered Polish people during the war, but while they got away, he paid for it with his life.

She says part of Pukaha’s role in the Tararua District is about education and advocacy, not just for the wildlife, but for the history of the region.

“For me it was a really amazing story to hear.”

Pukaha general manager Emily Court.















