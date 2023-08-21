Incoming First Years manager Leanne (Lee Lee) Teller and outgoing manager Lisa Bond after the speeches.

It was standing room only in the Merrylees Hotel Lounge Bar when almost 100 people attended a farewell for the popular and respected manager of First Years Pre-school, Lisa Bond.

Lisa has been manager since 2000, having moved up from head teacher to manager with not a lot of notice and an awful lot of trepidation.

She admitted she loved her role working and teaching kids and worried what the new job entailed but she need not have worried because with good staff and a very supportive board she coped well. In fact she thrived.

A huge crowd of grateful staff and parents came to say thanks.

Former staff, board members and parents spoke of Lisa’s caring and love of the children, staff and parents, her capacity to innovate, her high level of organisation and her keen sense of humour which created a great atmosphere while “her wisdom and strength got them though in tougher times”.

One said, “The vision to grow the centre into what it is today is a testament to Lisa’s determination.”

Past and present staff sing a waiata.

Another testament to Lisa’s impact was when 30 past and present staff sang a farewell waiata.

Lisa speaks about leaving the pre-school as a better place than it was.

In reply, Lisa said in taking on the manager’s role she was determined to leave the pre-school in a better state than she found it.

She said it was one of her proudest moments when in 2009 First Years was recognised by the Ministry as “A Centre of Innovation”.

She said she got great satisfaction and pleasure from growing kids, growing staff and growing buildings, admitting however that the school was a bit like a family with births, deaths, departures and other dramas keeping her on her toes.

Newly appointed manager Leanne (Lee Lee) Teller, speaking for all assembled said, “We all feel privileged and are proud to have worked alongside you Lisa, you have always valued us, loved us and you have taught us well.”

Lisa is not lost to education in Tararua District, becoming a learning support co-ordinator for pre-school, primary and secondary schools in the district, accessing help for children who need it.

