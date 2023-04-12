From left are volunteers Anne Reese and Alison Black with Opportunity Knox shop manager Margaret Greig (right).

It’s not just the large steel beams which have strengthened the Opportunity Knox op shop in Ahuriri, but the resolve of loyal shoppers who have returned in droves since the Hardinge Rd shop reopened a few weeks ago.

The Opportunity Knox building, formerly the Bethel Chapel and now known as Wilson Hall, was out of action for six months while earthquake-strengthening work was being done. A much lighter and brighter interior, with freshly sanded and polished native timber floorboards, now awaits the shopper.

Shop manager Margaret Greig they are very grateful to Trinity Methodist, who made their Emerson Street premises available during the refurbishments - and their loyal shoppers are happy they have reopened.

“The locals are really delighted to have us back and are so full of admiration for the look of the shop. The floor is beautiful.”

She says the new look shop is very open.

“It has such a good feel. And it’s so clean - there’s no smell. People have been lining up at the door - and one person has returned after decades.”

The op shop has been operating for around 40 years and has 33 volunteers on its books, with 27 of those on the counter. At the moment the shop is open twice a week, but Margaret says with another half a dozen volunteers, they could open on another day.

“We always need more volunteers.”

She says they are pleased that donations have continued since reopening.

“We wouldn’t exist without them. We are really grateful to the community for donations.”

The most popular selling items have their season, with bric-a-brac currently in vogue.

“People love fossicking in amongst it. We get beautiful china. Clothing comes and goes in popularity and is still our most-donated item.”

Funds from sales at Opportunity Knox are donated to charities including the cyclone relief appeal, Nourished for Nil, Napier Family Centre, St John, Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society and Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back,” Margaret says.