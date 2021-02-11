Pop-up slow-brew shop: Slow down and smell the coffee

Firsthand owner and founder Al Borrie.

Coffee lovers — it's time to slow down and smell the coffee.

For the next two weeks a pop-up shop called Manual will give you the chance to do just that.

Hawke's Bay based specialty coffee roasters Firsthand will be opening on Monday, February 15 on the corner of Heretaunga and Warren St in order to give locals a taste of slow-brew coffee methods.

Believe me, it's absolutely worth slowing down for. I tried a Firsthand slow-brew coffee which originated in Ethiopia.

There are several ways of making a slow-brew including pour-over, or drip, forms, along with V60, Chemex and Kalita, and the Aeropress immersion/ plunger method.

I visited Firsthand's Roastery Workshop in Joll Rd, Havelock North, earlier in the week. Owner Al Borrie has been brewing coffee for 10 years, starting off at home. He now operates Workroom in Havelock North, Cupple in Hastings, as well as Box in Clive and Crazy Good in Ahuriri.

Al says he "fell into the coffee business by accident through a friend".

"I enjoy the technical and creative side of roasting our unique coffee. We know exactly where all our coffee originates from," Al said.

"Manual aims to showcase 'slow-brew' methods of making coffee. These methods of brewing coffee are rarer given their slower pace but are lauded for their ability to better highlight single-origin coffees."

A Chemex is on method of making slow brew coffee.

My slow-brew was made in Chemex. It was fascinating to watch the process. I was expecting a really strong coffee but was delighted to taste a smooth delicious coffee.

Manual will also be holding workshops and events during afternoons and evenings.

You can go along between this Monday, February 15 and Saturday, February 27, between, 8am-1pm and try one of the brews on offer.

Amy Hopkinson-Styles, who is a winemaker and has been helping Al with "technical advice" for the pop-up shop, says visiting Manual will be a bit like doing a wine tasting.

"We will have some samples for people to try and then they can decide which coffee they would like to have brewed for them.

"People just need to remember it's not like ducking into a coffee shop for a quick takeaway flat white. This is an experience — you will need 10 to 15 minutes to take it all in."

Manual Coffee Brew Bar by Firsthand will be at 233 Heretaunga St East, Hastings.

To find out about upcoming events and workshops go to www.firsthand.coffee, Instagram: @manual.firsthand.coffee or email al@firsthand.coffee.