Poorly painted Ford Falcon crashes into Hawke’s Bay house, driver and passenger flee

The blue Ford that crashed into a house in Flaxmere was nowhere near as well painted as this GT Falcon sedan.

Police are calling for the public’s help after a poorly painted Ford Falcon crashed into a house in Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services were called about 9.30pm on Saturday to Birkenhead Crescent, Flaxmere, after the car left the road and went onto a property.

A police spokesperson said it was fortunate the occupants of the house were not injured, but the driver and a passenger of the car then fled the scene.

Police were now working to locate the driver and understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

“We are asking to hear from anyone who may have seen a poorly painted blue Ford Falcon with no registration plates driving around the area before the crash, who could help establish its movements.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who might have CCTV footage from the area that may have captured footage of the incident or the vehicle or occupants.”

If you can help, please use 105 service and quote reference number 250216/6819.


