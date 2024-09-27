Ponder investment decisions wisely - not like a lizard: Bruce Jenks

Bruce Jenks is a financial adviser at Stewart Group.

OPINION

So we all know there are many reptilian jokes about our lawyer and politician friends, some deserved and others not. Thinking of this put me in mind that in the realm of investing, the ancient part of our brain, often referred to as the reptilian brain, plays a crucial role in how we react to financial threats and opportunities. This segment of our brain, responsible for our survival instincts, governs the fight or flight response – a mechanism that can be both a boon and a bane for present-day investors.

The reptilian brain, also known as the basal ganglia, is the oldest part of the human brain. It is in charge of our most primal instincts, such as aggression, dominance, territoriality, and ritual displays. When it comes to investing, this part of the brain can cause us to make impulsive decisions based on fear or greed – emotions that are not always aligned with rational financial planning.

The fight or flight response is triggered by the amygdala, which sends signals to the hypothalamus, leading to the release of stress hormones like cortisol. These hormones prepare the body to either confront or flee from perceived threats. In the context of investing, a sudden market downturn can trigger this response, prompting investors to sell off assets in a panic, often at a loss.