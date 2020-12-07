Polo primed: VS Equine victorious in Wine Country Cup

Apatu Farms Wine Country Cup winners Ross Ainsley, Kirstan Lamont, Richard McKenzie from VS Equine, Matt Pitts and Sam Wyborn. Photo / Supplied

Polo team VS Equine rode their way to victory in the Apatu Farms Wine Country Cup on Sunday.

Ross Ainsley, Matt Pitts, Sam Wyborn and Kirstan Lamont faced BM Accounting in the final, recording a 5-2 win over Guy Higginson, Ross George, Alex Richardson and Becky Withers.

Crowds and support crew lined the polo pitch to watch the seven-goal final, with 180 people lunching in the PGG marquee.

Team Grochem were the Apatu Farms Wine Country Cup handicap winners with John Paul Clarkin, Dan Coddington, Jonty Apatu and Kylie Ebbett.

Wanstead A beat Waimai to win the Elwood Park low goal competition with three Coddington family members in their team of Tabitha Coddington, Nick Coddington, Simon Coddington and Pete McIntire.

Hawke's Bay B were the HRS Junior section winners with Herbie Coates, Julia Hyslop, Phillip Thompson and Jared Thompson representing Hawke's Bay Polo Club.

The next polo competition at Elwood Park is the Hawke's Bay Ladies Tournament on December 27-28.