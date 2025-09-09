Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poll suggests Marcus Buddo leads Hastings mayoral race, 28% undecided

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

A Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll has put Marcus Buddo in the lead for the race to become Hastings mayor. The candidates for mayor are (from top left) Steve Gibson, Darrin Wilson, Marcus Buddo, Wendy Schollum and Damon Harvey.

A Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll has put Marcus Buddo in the lead for the race to become Hastings mayor. The candidates for mayor are (from top left) Steve Gibson, Darrin Wilson, Marcus Buddo, Wendy Schollum and Damon Harvey.

Marcus Buddo is leading the race to be Hastings mayor, a poll suggests.

But it remains an open race, the Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll shows, with more people undecided than supporting the frontrunner.

The independent poll of 500 residents, paid for by the Taxpayers’ Union, found Buddo had the support

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save