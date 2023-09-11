Police have swarmed a fleeing vehicle in Napier after responding to an earlier disorder incident in Clive.
A large police presence could be seen on Awatoto Rd around 11.45am on Tuesday with more than five police cars in attendance.
One reporter at the scene said a police dog handler was in attendance and a red ute was being towed away.
It is believed one person has been taken into custody and has now left the scene.
A police spokesperson said an initial report of disorder at a Clive address was followed by a vehicle fleeing from police and then being stopped in Awatoto.
Police are still responding to the incident and more information would be available when it is available.
