Police have stopped a vehicle on Awatoto Rd after it is believed to have fled from a Clive address. Photo / NZME

Police have swarmed a fleeing vehicle in Napier after responding to an earlier disorder incident in Clive.

A large police presence could be seen on Awatoto Rd around 11.45am on Tuesday with more than five police cars in attendance.

One reporter at the scene said a police dog handler was in attendance and a red ute was being towed away.

It is believed one person has been taken into custody and has now left the scene.

It is believed that one person is in custody. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said an initial report of disorder at a Clive address was followed by a vehicle fleeing from police and then being stopped in Awatoto.

Police are still responding to the incident and more information would be available when it is available.

More to come.