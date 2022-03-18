Police will be increasing patrols around Taradale Rd, Napier while investigating an incident involving a firearm being discharged. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police will be increasing patrols around Taradale Rd, Napier while investigating an incident involving a firearm being discharged. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are stepping up patrols in Napier after shots were fired and man was taken to hospital with 'moderate' injuries.

The increase comes after police were called to a Taradale Road address following a report of a firearm being discharged and hitting a house, around 8.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said around 1am on Friday morning police also received a report that a man who had been travelling in a vehicle on Taradale Road around the same time had presented to the Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

"Initial enquiries suggest these occurrences are linked to the same incident, which is believed to have involved parties in two vehicles," she said.

"Police are working to establish what exactly has occurred and who was involved.

"Police know incidents of this nature are concerning to the community and patrols have been increased in the area while police investigate."

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has information to share is urged to call police on 105.

You can also get in touch anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.