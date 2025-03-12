Advertisement
Police seek witnesses after early morning serious assault in Hastings suburb of Flaxmere

Hawke’s Bay police are appealing to the public for information following a serious assault in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere early Thursday morning.

At around 5.50am, police were called to an address near Dundee Dr where a man was found in a critical condition with injuries “consistent with an assault”, a police spokesman said.

“We are working to piece together what occurred, including identifying those involved.”

A scene guard was put in place after the discovery, and a scene examination commenced Thursday morning.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Dundee Dr overnight.

Contact police via 105 either online or over the phone referencing the file number 250313/3694.


