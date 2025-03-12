Hawke’s Bay police are appealing to the public for information following a serious assault in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere early Thursday morning.
At around 5.50am, police were called to an address near Dundee Dr where a man was found in a critical condition with injuries “consistent with an assault”, a police spokesman said.
“We are working to piece together what occurred, including identifying those involved.”
A scene guard was put in place after the discovery, and a scene examination commenced Thursday morning.
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Dundee Dr overnight.