Police seek information after teen assaulted in Havelock North

Te Mata Peak Park, Havelock North, where a teenaged girl was reported to have been assaulted by a stranger on Sunday afternoon. A man has been arrested but police are seeking further information from the public. Photo / NZME

Te Mata Peak Park, Havelock North, where a teenaged girl was reported to have been assaulted by a stranger on Sunday afternoon. A man has been arrested but police are seeking further information from the public. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking information from members of the public who may have seen or heard of activity around an assault on a 16-year-old girl reported to have taken place in a Havelock North park during the holiday weekend.

A statement said a 41-year-old man not known to the girl had been arrested as a result of the incident in Te Mata Peak Park, Te Mata Peak Road, at about 1pm on Sunday.

A 16-year-old female was walking alone when she was assaulted by a man, and she was assisted afterwards by a group of people who came to her aid while walking in the area at the time.

To assist enquiries, we would like to speak with this group who helped the victim, who left prior to Police arrival, and with anyone else who may have seen or heard of the incident.

Police said anyone with information should contact Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 231022/2519.