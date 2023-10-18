Police searching for missing man Matthew Knight in northern Hawke’s Bay

Missing teenager Matthew Knight, who was last seen in the Raupunga/Mohaka area on October 9. Photo / NZ Police

The Police National Dive Squad has failed to find any trace of a Waikato teenager who has gone missing in the vicinity of the Mohaka River in Hawke’s Bay.

Police say Matthew Knight, who lives and works in Waikato, was last seen in the Raupunga/Mohaka area late in the evening on Monday, October 9.

Numerous searches and inquiries had been conducted, centred around the Mohaka railway viaduct and the surrounding river, and the dive squad searched the Mohaka River on Tuesday, around 200 metres downstream.

Police said the river remains full of obstructions and has treacherous currents as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, meaning the search was limited to edges of the river accessible by foot, and limited diving and scanning with hand-held sonar.

A further jetboat search of the river was being planned for Thursday.

Meanwhile, police continued to conduct other inquiries into areas such as bank records and social media, and are seeking further information from the public.