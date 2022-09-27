Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Police searching for maroon Mazda van in relation to Greenmeadows shooting

Police are looking for a maroon Mazda van after a shooting in Napier on Monday which left one man seriously injured. Photo / NZ Police

Police are looking for a maroon Mazda van after a shooting in Napier yesterday that seriously injured a man.

A police spokesman said the shooting happened near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason St, Napier, about 1.15pm and police were asking anyone who saw the Mazda MPV (Multi-Purpose Passenger Vehicle) in the Greenmeadows area between 1pm and 1.30pm to call the 105 phone service or report it online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report .

The file reference number is 220926/0015.

A man in his 30s was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with a leg injury.

A Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui, Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said earlier he was in a serious condition at 7pm yesterday.