NZ Police. Photo / NZME

Burglary

Senior Constable Richie Day, Eketāhuna Police, is investigating a burglary at the Eketāhuna Foodbank.

This burglary occurred at the foodbank’s Bengston St property between Friday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 22.

Canned, dried, and frozen food was taken. It is disappointing that an organisation dedicated to assisting the local community has been the target of such offending.

Please contact Senior Constable Day if you have any information about this offence, by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230822/4042.

Serious crashes

There has been a pleasing decrease in the number of serious crashes in the last two weeks. Local police staff and members of the highway patrol will continue to conduct patrols throughout the district over the coming month with a focus on drivers distracted by cellular phone use and those not wearing their seatbelts.

Please don’t contribute to the road toll through these avoidable but dangerous acts. Both offences carry an instant fine of $150, using a phone while driving also attracts 20 demerits against your licence.

Remember to “leave the phone alone” and “make it click” every time you get behind the wheel.

Family harm

Over the last two weeks, Tararua Police staff have been called to a total of 26 family harm episodes. This is a significant increase from the previous two weeks when 20 episodes were reported.

Again, I urge you to report to police or someone you trust if you are the victim of or suspect someone is the victim of family harm so that we can get those families the help they need.

Support

Police members know that people from all walks of life suffer adversely from mental health and that it is a huge issue across the country. New Zealand Police and several other agencies work together to support people affected by this.

If you or someone you know are suffering as the result of a mental health issue call or text the helpline 1737 or in an emergency phone 111.

Look out for your family, friends, and workmates, often a bit of moral support is enough to encourage people to get the help they need which may in turn prevent a tragedy.

Until next time keep safe.