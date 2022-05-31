Police release photo of Napier ute used in pub ram raid

Police are seeking any information on the movements or the whereabouts of this stolen green 2003 Ford Courier which was used in the Meeanee Hotel raid on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking any information on the movements or the whereabouts of this stolen green 2003 Ford Courier which was used in the Meeanee Hotel raid on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police were today seeking any information about the movements and whereabouts of a stolen green 2003 Ford Courier which was used in a money machine raid at the Meeanee Hotel, near Napier, on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle (pictured) was stolen from an address in Taradale about 4am and used about an hour-and-a-half later to gain entry to the foyer of the hotel at the junction of Meeanee Rd and Willowbank Ave.

The ATM was removed just before 5.30am and the vehicle left on Willowbank Ave, heading towards Napier.

Yesterday, Hawke's Bay CIB officer in charge of investigations Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said people should check isolated areas, such as orchards, river banks and back roads, and report any information to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220531/0490.

The raid was at least the sixth using vehicles to break-into commercial premises in Napier since a November 8, when a stolen van was used to crash through the entrance of the Pettigrew.Green Arena in Taradale and also remove an ATM.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the Council pledges to support police in any way it can, and she has a weekly call to senior staff to "catch-up on what is going on around Napier", in addition to police being represented on several aspects of the Council structure.

"It's always distressing when we hear about these sorts of things," she said. "There seems to have been an increase throughout the city targeting businesses, and it's good to see that after the ram-raids in Auckland central Government is bringing-in some measures to help protect and support businesses."