Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Police release name of man killed in Havelock North crash

Quick Read
Police have revealed 45-year-old Marco Milliaccio of Hastings was the person killed in a fatal crash in Havelock North on Monday. Photo / NZME

Police have revealed 45-year-old Marco Milliaccio of Hastings was the person killed in a fatal crash in Havelock North on Monday. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Police have released the name of the person who died following a crash in Havelock North on Monday.

He was 45-year-old Marco Milliaccio of Hastings.

Read More

"Police extends its condolences to his friends and family," the police statement said.

The crash, near a bend on St Georges Rd, was reported to emergency services moments after 4.30pm on Monday.

Three others from another vehicle were injured, one seriously. Of those, a male in his 40s remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the other two were discharged.

Police earlier confirmed that a car involved in a crash which killed a man near Havelock North was seen "travelling at speed" moments beforehand.

The police statement said inquiries into the crash are still ongoing.